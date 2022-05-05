iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 3.5% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of IJR traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.01. 395,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,051,669. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $98.06 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.90 and a 200 day moving average of $109.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

