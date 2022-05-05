Isiklar Coin Price Hits $0.53 (ISIKC)

Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One Isiklar Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Isiklar Coin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Isiklar Coin has a market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $336,450.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Isiklar Coin Coin Profile

Isiklar Coin is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,295,305 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Isikc . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Isiklar Coin is www.isikc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Isiklar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Isiklar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Isiklar Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Isiklar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

