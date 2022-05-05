ITT (NYSE:ITT) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ITT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ITT from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded ITT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.17.

ITT stock opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.82. ITT has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $105.54.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $726.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 80.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,255,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,054 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,345,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in ITT by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,013,020,000 after buying an additional 669,698 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 508,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,987,000 after purchasing an additional 371,011 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in ITT by 1,490.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 252,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,970,000 after purchasing an additional 236,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

