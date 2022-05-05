J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 875 ($10.93) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.86% from the company’s previous close.

JDW has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.12) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.74) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J D Wetherspoon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,006.25 ($12.57).

Shares of JDW opened at GBX 730 ($9.12) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 776.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 867.18. J D Wetherspoon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 708 ($8.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,421 ($17.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £939.88 million and a PE ratio of -6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.99, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.29.

In other news, insider John Hutson bought 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.12) per share, with a total value of £8,548.30 ($10,678.70). Insiders have purchased 1,206 shares of company stock valued at $884,815 in the last three months.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

