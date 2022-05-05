Jackson Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694,169 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,878 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 231.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,673 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,178,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 548,619 shares of company stock worth $34,831,706 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.51. 20,153,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,035,289. The stock has a market cap of $279.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

