Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,020,000 after buying an additional 295,726 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,976,004,000 after purchasing an additional 46,899 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,540,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,836 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,365,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,523,349,000 after purchasing an additional 207,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,396,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,164,827,000 after purchasing an additional 150,239 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UPS traded down $4.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $179.79. 3,249,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,351,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.76. The company has a market cap of $156.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.22 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,881 shares of company stock worth $5,199,883 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.00.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

