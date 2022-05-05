Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $4.90 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,808 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.01. 5,701,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,966,067. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.46. The stock has a market cap of $199.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total transaction of $53,867.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.