Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $7.92 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 1.0% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,374 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $16.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $298.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,231,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,500. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.98. The firm has a market cap of $189.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $276.88 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.