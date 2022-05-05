Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $9.57 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,443 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 1.2% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $82,459,000 after buying an additional 102,792 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.4% in the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $7.43 on Thursday, hitting $118.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,404,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,036,486. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.52 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $186.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.41.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.