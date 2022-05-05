Jackson Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.46 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 166,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.1% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $14.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,831,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,770,875. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

