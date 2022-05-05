Jackson Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $433.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.57.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI traded down $17.42 on Thursday, reaching $346.90. 4,252,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,269. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $395.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.01. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $343.98 and a 12 month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

