Jackson Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,602,000 after purchasing an additional 713,532 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,175.7% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 349,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 345,177 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,699,000 after purchasing an additional 181,514 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,533,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4,129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 131,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,959,000 after purchasing an additional 128,851 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $19.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $366.73. 862,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,924. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $393.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.39. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $350.99 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

