Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Grows Position in Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned about 0.33% of Western Copper and Gold worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 121.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 340.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Western Copper and Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:WRN traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,622. Western Copper and Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $289.33 million, a P/E ratio of -65.33 and a beta of 2.47.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

About Western Copper and Gold (Get Rating)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.