Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its position in shares of IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned about 0.26% of IMV worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in IMV during the fourth quarter worth $1,328,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in IMV by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 164,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IMV by 13,722.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 41,166 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IMV by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. 13.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMV traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,017. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. IMV Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $90.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36.

IMV ( NASDAQ:IMV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. IMV had a negative return on equity of 145.26% and a negative net margin of 19,535.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IMV Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on IMV from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.22.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

