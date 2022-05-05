Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 602,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,803 shares during the period. WM Technology comprises approximately 1.6% of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings in WM Technology were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in WM Technology by 822.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WM Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in WM Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

NASDAQ MAPS traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.79. 70,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,732. WM Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $22.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.39 million. As a group, analysts forecast that WM Technology, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

