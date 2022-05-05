Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Has $6.23 Million Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,725 shares during the period. Zillow Group comprises approximately 2.8% of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $6,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,303,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,141 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 39.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,769,000 after buying an additional 2,199,794 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 108.0% during the third quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,164,000 after buying an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,114,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,395,000 after buying an additional 66,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,373,000 after buying an additional 42,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Arik Prawer sold 9,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $552,518.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $218,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,112 shares of company stock worth $2,099,708 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Z stock traded down $4.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.71. 144,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,498,011. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $124.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%.

Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

