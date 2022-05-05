Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 159,466 shares during the period. Sohu.com accounts for 1.3% of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned 0.46% of Sohu.com worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOHU. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Sohu.com by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHU traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,294. Sohu.com Limited has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $581.33 million, a P/E ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.59.

Sohu.com ( NASDAQ:SOHU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.70. Sohu.com had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $192.99 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Sohu.com Limited will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sohu.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sohu.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Sohu.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

