Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Sells 10,584 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lessened its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,584 shares during the period. MongoDB accounts for about 3.9% of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $8,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDB. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in MongoDB by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 167,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,549,000 after acquiring an additional 16,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 30,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDB traded down $45.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $314.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,413. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.13. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of -67.11 and a beta of 0.98.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDB. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.72.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total transaction of $13,933,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total transaction of $137,124.93. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 46,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,473,328.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,167 shares of company stock worth $61,541,211 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

