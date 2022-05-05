Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Sells 25,834 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC reduced its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,834 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.80. 23,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,910. The company has a market capitalization of $522.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.98. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,647.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.88%. The company had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARCT shares. Raymond James upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

