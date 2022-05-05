Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Sells 2,740 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC reduced its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 557.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,600,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,037 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,601,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,125,000 after purchasing an additional 908,890 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,421,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,644,000 after purchasing an additional 517,367 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $4,833,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heron Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.46.

HRTX stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 174,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,749. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.70% and a negative net margin of 255.58%. The business had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heron Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.