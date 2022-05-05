Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jaguar Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Jaguar Health has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99.

Jaguar Health ( NASDAQ:JAGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 1,212.98% and a negative return on equity of 216.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Jaguar Health during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Jaguar Health by 234.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 91,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Jaguar Health during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Jaguar Health during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

