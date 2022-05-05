Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Janel Co. (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.00 and last traded at $44.00. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of -0.17.

Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.31 million for the quarter. Janel had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 40.87%.

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Logistics, Manufacturing, and Life Sciences. The Logistics segment provides cargo transportation logistics management services, including freight forwarding by air, ocean, and land-based carriers; customs brokerage services; warehousing and distribution services; and other value added logistic services, as well as customs entry filing, cargo insurance procurement, logistics planning, product repackaging, and online shipment tracking services.

