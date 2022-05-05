Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Short Interest Up 22.2% in April

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 2,750,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

JHG stock opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.45. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JHG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,296,112.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.41 per share, for a total transaction of $24,307,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,658,787 shares of company stock worth $85,656,066 and have sold 64,769 shares worth $2,340,086. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 37,563 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth about $1,576,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,951,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

