JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Short Interest Up 18.9% in April

JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,077,500 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the March 31st total of 6,795,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,923.2 days.
JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $8.13 on Thursday. JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $8.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.99.
About JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (JPSTF)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Receive News & Ratings for JAPAN POST BANK Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAPAN POST BANK Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.