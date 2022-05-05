JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Short Interest Up 18.9% in April

JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,077,500 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the March 31st total of 6,795,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,923.2 days.

JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $8.13 on Thursday. JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $8.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.99.

Get JAPAN POST BANK Co.Ltd. alerts:

About JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (Get Rating)

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JAPAN POST BANK Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAPAN POST BANK Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.