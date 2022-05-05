Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $915.18 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) will announce $915.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $955.60 million and the lowest is $881.82 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $751.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $4.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JAZZ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.47.

Shares of JAZZ traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.91. The company had a trading volume of 16,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,412. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.38 and its 200-day moving average is $142.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,791,996.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,133.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,585,868.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.