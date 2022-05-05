Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $915.18 Million

Posted by on May 5th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZGet Rating) will announce $915.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $955.60 million and the lowest is $881.82 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $751.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $4.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JAZZ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.47.

Shares of JAZZ traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.91. The company had a trading volume of 16,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,412. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.38 and its 200-day moving average is $142.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,791,996.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,133.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,585,868.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.