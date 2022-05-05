Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) a €60.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($73.68) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($64.17) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €62.75 ($66.05).

Shares of HLE opened at €62.00 ($65.26) on Monday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €48.67 ($51.23) and a 12-month high of €68.72 ($72.34). The business’s fifty day moving average is €57.88 and its 200 day moving average is €60.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.00.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

