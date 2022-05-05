Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) a €60.00 Price Target

Posted by on May 5th, 2022

Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLEGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($73.68) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($64.17) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €62.75 ($66.05).

Shares of HLE opened at €62.00 ($65.26) on Monday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €48.67 ($51.23) and a 12-month high of €68.72 ($72.34). The business’s fifty day moving average is €57.88 and its 200 day moving average is €60.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.00.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE)

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.