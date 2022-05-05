Jefferies Financial Group Trims L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Target Price to $300.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LHX. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $265.09.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $241.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.63. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

