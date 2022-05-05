Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Dyne Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Dyne Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.14). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.69) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.72) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.68) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DYN. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of DYN stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.67. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $22.92.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,988,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,288,000 after buying an additional 15,944 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 21.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 827,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,430,000 after buying an additional 146,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 28.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $48,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 6,690 shares of company stock worth $57,449 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

