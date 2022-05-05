JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Issues Earnings Results

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.86. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $31.42.
In other JELD-WEN news, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $1,127,116.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,985,024 shares of company stock worth $43,424,449 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
JELD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on JELD-WEN from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on JELD-WEN from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on JELD-WEN from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.82.
JELD-WEN Company Profile (Get Rating)
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JELD-WEN (JELD)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.