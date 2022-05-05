JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Issues Earnings Results

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.86. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $31.42.

In other JELD-WEN news, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $1,127,116.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,985,024 shares of company stock worth $43,424,449 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 849.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 273,732 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 247.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 49,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 19,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,011,000 after acquiring an additional 74,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on JELD-WEN from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on JELD-WEN from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on JELD-WEN from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.82.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

