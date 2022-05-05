JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Short Interest Down 17.4% in April

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,961,100 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 4,793,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39,611.0 days.

OTCMKTS:JFEEF opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average is $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.51. JFE has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $16.85.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter. JFE had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 6.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JFE will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

