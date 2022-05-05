JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading 8.3% Higher

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) traded up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.82 and last traded at $54.78. 21,189 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,097,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.56.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.52.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

