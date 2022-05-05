John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of HPI traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.84. 1,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,129. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $22.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,571,000 after purchasing an additional 31,302 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 43.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 15.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

