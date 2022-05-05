John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $407.25

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 407.25 ($5.09) and traded as high as GBX 600 ($7.50). John Menzies shares last traded at GBX 597 ($7.46), with a volume of 630,069 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.25) price target on shares of John Menzies in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 572.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 409.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81. The company has a market capitalization of £551.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

