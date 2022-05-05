Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Receives $80.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.07.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,412 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 142,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,287,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 313,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after purchasing an additional 19,859 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.01. 94,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,034,051. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $51.80 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.54 and a 200-day moving average of $70.96.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

