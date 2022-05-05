Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $98.60

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 98.60 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 104.20 ($1.30), with a volume of 1184362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.37).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Johnson Service Group from GBX 190 ($2.37) to GBX 180 ($2.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.56) price target on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.19) price target on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01. The stock has a market cap of £489.78 million and a PE ratio of 74.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 117.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.20.

In other news, insider Peter Egan acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £27,250 ($34,041.22).

About Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG)

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

