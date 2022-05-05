JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

CZOO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cazoo Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cazoo Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $2.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cazoo Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.60 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.97.

Cazoo Group stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12. Cazoo Group has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $10.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZOO. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,492,000. Willoughby Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter worth $171,673,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter worth $63,867,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,558,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,026,000. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

