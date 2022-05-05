JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 885.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,188 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 86,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,299,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 180,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,561,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.67.

JPM stock traded up $3.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.04. 1,205,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,453,115. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

