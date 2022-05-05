JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.7% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,341 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $298,028,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,675 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,337 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $277,382,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.45. The company had a trading volume of 331,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,397,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.71. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $365.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.67.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

