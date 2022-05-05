JPMorgan Elect (Managed Income Pool) (LON:JPEI) Announces GBX 1.10 Dividend

JPMorgan Elect (Managed Income Pool) (LON:JPEI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON JPEI remained flat at $GBX 103.50 ($1.29) during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 43,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,842. The firm has a market capitalization of £112.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66. JPMorgan Elect has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92.50 ($1.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 114 ($1.42). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 102.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 105.30.
About JPMorgan Elect (Managed Income Pool) (Get Rating)
Read More
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Elect (Managed Income Pool) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Elect (Managed Income Pool) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.