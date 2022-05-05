JPMorgan Elect (Managed Income Pool) (LON:JPEI) Announces GBX 1.10 Dividend

JPMorgan Elect (Managed Income Pool) (LON:JPEI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON JPEI remained flat at $GBX 103.50 ($1.29) during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 43,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,842. The firm has a market capitalization of £112.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66. JPMorgan Elect has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92.50 ($1.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 114 ($1.42). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 102.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 105.30.

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

