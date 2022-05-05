JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.2% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,913,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,188 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,685,000 after buying an additional 106,240 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,797,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,025,000 after buying an additional 206,880 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,460,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,786,000 after purchasing an additional 137,566 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after purchasing an additional 64,552 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.18. 3,848,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42.

