K21 (K21) Hits Market Cap of $9.27 Million

K21 (K21) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. During the last seven days, K21 has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One K21 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001614 BTC on exchanges. K21 has a market capitalization of $9.27 million and approximately $81,238.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

K21 Coin Profile

K21 is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,540,099 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

