Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Short Interest Down 21.1% in April

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the March 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kaixin Auto by 158.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 61,657 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kaixin Auto by 117.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,451 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaixin Auto in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kaixin Auto by 323.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 95,839 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Kaixin Auto during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

KXIN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 426 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,625. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. Kaixin Auto has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.73.

Haitaoche Limited (Cayman) operates a China-based electronic commerce platform for imported automobiles. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in China.

