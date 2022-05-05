KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE KAR traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.46. 156,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,619. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $22.10.

KAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,141,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,164,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,057,000 after purchasing an additional 550,001 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,235,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 833,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 35,613 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 780,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,186,000 after purchasing an additional 239,286 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

