Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Short Interest Update

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on Kardex from CHF 280 to CHF 254 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRDXF opened at $188.00 on Thursday. Kardex has a 52-week low of $188.00 and a 52-week high of $337.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.91.

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

