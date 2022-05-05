KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Purchased by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,153 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in KBR by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,246,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,472 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,438,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,363,000 after purchasing an additional 715,168 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP boosted its stake in KBR by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,949,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,625,000 after purchasing an additional 556,378 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,493,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in KBR by 604.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 379,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after purchasing an additional 325,734 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KBR shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KBR stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.24. 1,125,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,254. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $56.94.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 23.14%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -64.00%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

