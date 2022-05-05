Keebeck Alpha LP Buys New Shares in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Keebeck Alpha LP owned about 0.05% of Ontrak as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 20,230 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 454,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 42,437 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTRK. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Ontrak from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Ontrak from $13.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Shares of Ontrak stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.46. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.04. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 44.15% and a negative return on equity of 49.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

