Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Kelly Services posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.32. Kelly Services had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KELYA shares. TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kelly Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 28,347 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter worth about $201,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Kelly Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 30.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 27,018 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KELYA traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.18. 99,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,828. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.03. Kelly Services has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $26.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 5.12%.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

