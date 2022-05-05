Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

NYSE KMPR traded down $1.89 on Thursday, hitting $49.60. 20,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,083. Kemper has a 52-week low of $45.64 and a 52-week high of $80.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.27.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kemper by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Kemper by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 130,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after buying an additional 24,971 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kemper by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 19,707 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Kemper by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Kemper by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

