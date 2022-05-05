Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.80 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 73.39% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $22.41. 16,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,251. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Kennedy-Wilson has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.05%.

In related news, Director Richard Aidan Hugh Boucher purchased 24,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 10.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 9.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 34.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

