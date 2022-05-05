KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,146,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,185 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $234,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $20.28 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average is $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

